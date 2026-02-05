MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid After Woman Dies Saving Children From Bee Attack In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the death of Kanchan Bai Mewal, an Anganwadi worker from Ranpur village in Neemuch district, who recently died from a bee attack.

The CM announced financial assistance of Rs four lakh for the bereaved family on humanitarian grounds. Additionally, the state government will bear all education expenses for Kanchan Bai's children to ensure the family faces no future difficulties. CM Yadav assured that the government stands with the family during this difficult time.

Earlier on Monday, Kanchan Bai died while saving children from a swarm of honeybees in Ranpur village of Neemuch district.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the children were playing outside the Anganwadi centre in Madawada Panchayat and were suddenly surrounded by a swarm of bees from a nearby hive.

Seeing the danger, Kanchan Bai Meghwal, president of the ‘Jai Mata Di’ self-help group and the centre’s cook, allegedly rushed to protect them without thinking about her own safety.

She wrapped the terrified children in a tarpaulin sheet and a floor mat and sent them inside a room, while she stood between the bees and the children.

In the process, she was repeatedly stung by the bees. She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead.