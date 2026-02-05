 MP Cop Recruitment: No Exam Centre In Gwalior-Chambal For Police Job After Intel Warned Of Paper Leak
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cop Recruitment: No Exam Centre In Gwalior-Chambal For Police Job After Intel Warned Of Paper Leak

MP Cop Recruitment: No Exam Centre In Gwalior-Chambal For Police Job After Intel Warned Of Paper Leak

Learning from the 2023 constable exam scam, the Employees Selection Board altered its 2025 recruitment strategy, avoiding exam centres in all Gwalior-Chambal districts due to intelligence warnings of possible manipulation. Enhanced checks, including Aadhaar biometrics, iris scans and facial recognition, were introduced to prevent impersonation.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
MP Cop Recruitment-2025: No District In Gwalior-Chambal Region Selected As Exam Centre | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a lesson from the police constable recruitment exam fiasco in 2023, the Employees Selection Board changed its strategy for the recruitment exam held in October 2025.

This time, no examination centre was set up in any district of the Gwalior-Chambal region, as there was an intelligence input that the paper may be leaked. This decision was also influenced by the fact that a large number of candidates were found to have manipulated the Aadhar card and impersonated in the exam in 2023.

The Employee Selection Board conducted the recruitment of police constables on 7,500 posts. About 10 lakh candidates applied for the post and approximately 6.50 lakh participated in the exam.

However, none of the eight districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region was given an examination centre.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana Consoles Jemimah Rodrigues In Heartwarming Gesture After WPL 2026 Final
VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana Consoles Jemimah Rodrigues In Heartwarming Gesture After WPL 2026 Final
Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth And Stable Civic Taxes
Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth And Stable Civic Taxes
Rajasthan To Remove Education & Two Children Norm For Panchayat And Urban Local Bodies Election
Rajasthan To Remove Education & Two Children Norm For Panchayat And Urban Local Bodies Election
WPL 2026 Awards: Smriti Mandhana Wins Orange Cap, Purple Cap & MVP For Sophie Devine, Nandni Sharma Bags Emerging Player - Check Full List Of Honours
WPL 2026 Awards: Smriti Mandhana Wins Orange Cap, Purple Cap & MVP For Sophie Devine, Nandni Sharma Bags Emerging Player - Check Full List Of Honours

Sources privy to the examination process said that there was an intelligence input that at many places in the region, the exam could be manipulated.

Hence the ESB officials were told to avoid an exam centre in districts of the Gwalior-Chambal regions.

To stop malpractices in the exam, along with the Aadhar biometrics, iris scan (eye scan) and face recognition of 25% candidates were also done.

Security of a few centres was compromised!

In-charge director of ESB Ajay Katesaria told the Free Press, There was an input that the safety and transparency of some exam centres was at stake, so it was decided to avoid establishing the centres in those districts . He also added that the aspirants had been given the centres of other districts adjoining the region.

Flashback

In the 2023 constable recruitment test, over 6.52 lakh candidates participated, out of which 55,220 candidates qualified for the PPT held between October-November 2024 across the state.

Read Also
MP News: Nurse Shot Dead In Sagar; Congress Slams BJP Rule, Asks CM To Take Strict Action
article-image

In November 2024, five candidates were found to have sent someone else to take the PPT, through Aadhar ID manipulations. Based on that experience, after declaration of final results in March 2024, the state PHQ made checking the Aadhar ID update history of each finally selected mandatory at the time of their joining the police force.

Maximum cases were lodged in the districts of Gwalior-Chambal region. After that it was decided to avoid the centres in these districts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 4 Years On, State Government Yet To Make Online Mobile Gaming Law; Experts Call For Digital...
MP News: 4 Years On, State Government Yet To Make Online Mobile Gaming Law; Experts Call For Digital...
MP Cop Recruitment: No Exam Centre In Gwalior-Chambal For Police Job After Intel Warned Of Paper...
MP Cop Recruitment: No Exam Centre In Gwalior-Chambal For Police Job After Intel Warned Of Paper...
MP News: Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma Threatens To Delete Names Of Ladli Behnas From List
MP News: Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma Threatens To Delete Names Of Ladli Behnas From List
Indore News: Indian Women’s Unpaid Care Work Worth Up To ₹90 Trillion A Year, Claims IIM-I Study
Indore News: Indian Women’s Unpaid Care Work Worth Up To ₹90 Trillion A Year, Claims IIM-I Study
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Chair Strategy Meet At FLRP Tomorrow
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Chair Strategy Meet At FLRP Tomorrow