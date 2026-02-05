MP Cop Recruitment: No Exam Centre In Gwalior-Chambal For Police Job After Intel Warned Of Paper Leak

MP Cop Recruitment-2025: No District In Gwalior-Chambal Region Selected As Exam Centre | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a lesson from the police constable recruitment exam fiasco in 2023, the Employees Selection Board changed its strategy for the recruitment exam held in October 2025.

This time, no examination centre was set up in any district of the Gwalior-Chambal region, as there was an intelligence input that the paper may be leaked. This decision was also influenced by the fact that a large number of candidates were found to have manipulated the Aadhar card and impersonated in the exam in 2023.

The Employee Selection Board conducted the recruitment of police constables on 7,500 posts. About 10 lakh candidates applied for the post and approximately 6.50 lakh participated in the exam.

However, none of the eight districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region was given an examination centre.

Sources privy to the examination process said that there was an intelligence input that at many places in the region, the exam could be manipulated.

Hence the ESB officials were told to avoid an exam centre in districts of the Gwalior-Chambal regions.

To stop malpractices in the exam, along with the Aadhar biometrics, iris scan (eye scan) and face recognition of 25% candidates were also done.

Security of a few centres was compromised!

In-charge director of ESB Ajay Katesaria told the Free Press, There was an input that the safety and transparency of some exam centres was at stake, so it was decided to avoid establishing the centres in those districts . He also added that the aspirants had been given the centres of other districts adjoining the region.

Flashback

In the 2023 constable recruitment test, over 6.52 lakh candidates participated, out of which 55,220 candidates qualified for the PPT held between October-November 2024 across the state.

In November 2024, five candidates were found to have sent someone else to take the PPT, through Aadhar ID manipulations. Based on that experience, after declaration of final results in March 2024, the state PHQ made checking the Aadhar ID update history of each finally selected mandatory at the time of their joining the police force.

Maximum cases were lodged in the districts of Gwalior-Chambal region. After that it was decided to avoid the centres in these districts.