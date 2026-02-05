 MP News: Nurse Shot Dead In Sagar; Congress Slams BJP Rule, Asks CM To Take Strict Action
A nurse, Deepashikha Chaddar, was shot dead by an unidentified person outside Shahgarh Community Health Centre in Sagar district. She died during treatment, while the attacker fled. Police are probing the case and scanning CCTV footage. The incident sparked political outrage, with Congress alleging a breakdown of law and order and demanding strict action.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
MP News: Nurse Shot Dead In Sagar; Congress Slams BJP Rule, Asks CM To Take Strict Action | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman nurse was shot dead by an unidentified person outside a community health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a police official said on Thursday.

Deepashikha Chaddar, posted at Shahgarh Community Health Centre, was standing at the main gate of the facility, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when she was murdered on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Uike told reporters.

"She was critically injured in the firing and died during treatment. The assailant fled from the spot. We are speaking to eyewitnesses and scanning CCTV footage to nab the accused," the official added.

Other officials said Chaddar's kin have told police a relative living in Panagar area of Jabalpur used to harass her.

The incident evoked a strong reaction from the Congress.

Criminals are emboldened under BJP rule in MP, alleged Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar.

"The shooting death of nurse Deepashikha Chaddar at the gate of the community health centre in Shahgarh, Sagar district has exposed the hollowness of the government's claims on women's safety," he said in a post on X.

MP News: 40-Year-Old Stabbed Over Petty Dispute During DJ Night In Jabalpur, Dies
The heinous crime in a crowded area near a police station and bus stand showed law and order in the state had completely collapsed, Singhar claimed.

"Today, women in the state feel unsafe, which is a result of the BJP government's serious and incompetent governance. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav must take the matter seriously, ensure strict action against the accused and provide appropriate compensation to the victim's family," the LoP said.

Source: PTI

MP News: Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Posting Reels With Illegal Weapons; Apologises After Police...
