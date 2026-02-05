 MP News: Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Posting Reels With Illegal Weapons; Apologises After Police Action -- VIDEO
MP News: Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Posting Reels With Illegal Weapons; Apologises After Police Action -- VIDEO

A youth from Jabalpur was arrested for making illegal weapons and posting reels with them on Instagram to gain likes. Police recovered a sword and a weapon made from a bike gear from his house and booked him under the Arms Act. The accused later apologised publicly, while police warned youths against breaking the law for social media fame.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur Youth Arrested For Posting Reels With Illegal Weapons; Apologises After Police Action -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of social media obsession came to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a youth was arrested for making illegal weapons and posting photos and videos with them on Instagram to gain likes and views.

According to information, the matter was reported under Khamaria police station area in Jabalpur.

The accused was identified as Kamlesh Thakur, a resident of Umaria village. Police said he is the son of a labourer and worked as a daily wage worker himself during the day. 

At night, he allegedly made short videos and reels showing illegal weapons, inspired by scenes from South Indian films.

According to police, Kamlesh, along with a friend, regularly posted photos and videos on social media posing with illegal weapons. 

He had bought a second-hand mobile phone around 6 months ago, which he used to record and upload the reels.

Acting on information, Khamaria police raided his house and recovered a sword and a weapon made from a motorcycle gear. A motorcycle was also seized during the operation.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Arms Act and taken him into custody. 

Additional Superintendent of Police Surya Kant Sharma said the youth was driven by the desire for online fame and warned others not to break the law for likes and views.

article-image

Later, a video of him apologising publicly also came to fore in which he can be heard saying, “Main talwar or farsa ke sath video dala tha. Ab mujhe pachtava ho raha hai. Galti ho gayi mere se. Aaj ke baad nahi dalenge. Mai aap sab se mafi mangta hu. Mai ye bolna chahta hu ki kabhi dale na post ye kanoonan jurm hai….(I had posted a video with a sword and an axe. Now I regret it. I made a mistake. I will not post such videos again in the future. I apologise to everyone. I want to say that such posts should never be shared, as this is a criminal offence under the law).” 

Police have appealed to youngsters to stay away from illegal activities and avoid posting objectionable content on social media.

