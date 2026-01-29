MP News: Man Slips Into 'Trance' After Seeing Gandhi & Ambedkar's Portraits During Republic Day Celebrations In Panna; Video Viral

MP News: Man Slips Into State Of 'Trance' During Republic Day Celebeations In Panna; Video Goes Viral | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unusual incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, where a man allegedly went into a state of ‘trance’ seeing pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Republic Day. He was seen beating his chest and bowing down numerous times in front of the portraits of the freedom fighters.

The matter came to fore on Thursday after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the man could be clearly seen sitting on the ground on his knees, with body shaking and beating his hands repeatedly on the ground.

In the video, it is also visible that the entire incident occurred in front of the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar during the celebration of 77th Republic Day going on in a government school in Panna district.

Man calmed down soon

While the scene was unfolding, no spectator interrupted the man and let him be. There were hundreds of guests at the school premises who had arrived for the unfurling of Tricolour, they were also seated and watched the man without being panicked. However, the man calmed down within a minute and the situation got back to normal.

Regarding the incident, the locals said the man suddenly started shouting in front of the pictures. The incident caused surprise and concern among teachers and staff present at the time.

School authorities informed the local administration about the matter. Officials are trying to find out why the man behaved in this manner and whether any action needs to be taken.

Fortunately no injuries or chaos were caused in the incident.

What is the state of trance?

A trance is a state where a person is very focused and calm, and not fully aware of what is happening around them. The mind becomes deeply involved in one thought, feeling, or activity.

In simple words, a trance means being so absorbed in something that you do not pay attention to your surroundings.