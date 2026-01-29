MP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To Dig

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty to hundred gold coins were reportedly found near the historic Rajgarh Palace in Chhatarpur district on Wednesday.

The palace is located in the Bameetha police station area and is currently being developed into a luxury hotel by the Oberoi Group.

According to information, the coins were allegedly seen in soil that was taken out during digging work at the palace site. The soil was dumped on a nearby road.

When some villagers noticed shiny objects in the mud, they believed these were gold coins. Soon after, the news spread quickly in nearby villages.

As word spread, hundreds of people reached the spot to search for coins. Many people were seen digging through the soil with their hands in the hope of finding gold.

The area became crowded, and for some time the situation turned chaotic due to the sudden rush.

Local sources said that around 15 to 20 villagers managed to collect the coins. It is claimed that the total number of coins found was between fifty and hundred. However, no official authority has confirmed these details so far.

People who saw the coins said they looked very old and were made of gold. Some villagers believe the coins could be nearly 500 years old.

However, experts have not checked the coins, and there is no official proof about their age or material.

The news of the coins spread quickly across nearby villages and towns. Many people visited the place just to see where the coins were found. Talks of hidden treasure became common in markets and public places.

Rajgarh Palace is a historic building, and its long history added to the excitement. People believe that valuable items may have been buried there many years ago. This belief made the story more popular.

So far, police and local officials have not given any official statement. Authorities are expected to look into the matter to find out what was actually discovered.