 MP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To Dig
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To Dig

MP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To Dig

Fifty to hundred gold coins were reportedly found in soil taken out during digging work near Rajgarh Palace in Chhatarpur. As news spread, hundreds of villagers rushed to search the soil. Around 15 to 20 people are said to have found coins. There is no official confirmation yet, and the age and value of the coins remain unclear.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty to hundred gold coins were reportedly found near the historic Rajgarh Palace in Chhatarpur district on Wednesday.

The palace is located in the Bameetha police station area and is currently being developed into a luxury hotel by the Oberoi Group.

According to information, the coins were allegedly seen in soil that was taken out during digging work at the palace site. The soil was dumped on a nearby road.

When some villagers noticed shiny objects in the mud, they believed these were gold coins. Soon after, the news spread quickly in nearby villages.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Really Struggling To Understand Why I Was Selected For Layoff': Says Amazon's Top-Performing Scientist In Viral Post
'I'm Really Struggling To Understand Why I Was Selected For Layoff': Says Amazon's Top-Performing Scientist In Viral Post
London School Of Economics Launches Student Fund Honoring Late Economist Lord Meghnad Desai's Legacy
London School Of Economics Launches Student Fund Honoring Late Economist Lord Meghnad Desai's Legacy
Shivam Dube Spotted Flying Paper Plane While Fielding During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I; Video
Shivam Dube Spotted Flying Paper Plane While Fielding During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I; Video
BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

As word spread, hundreds of people reached the spot to search for coins. Many people were seen digging through the soil with their hands in the hope of finding gold.

The area became crowded, and for some time the situation turned chaotic due to the sudden rush.

Local sources said that around 15 to 20 villagers managed to collect the coins. It is claimed that the total number of coins found was between fifty and hundred. However, no official authority has confirmed these details so far.

People who saw the coins said they looked very old and were made of gold. Some villagers believe the coins could be nearly 500 years old.

However, experts have not checked the coins, and there is no official proof about their age or material.

Read Also
MP News: Jabalpur Gets Boost To Defence Capability As T-72 Tanks Overhaul Project Flagged Off At...
article-image

The news of the coins spread quickly across nearby villages and towns. Many people visited the place just to see where the coins were found. Talks of hidden treasure became common in markets and public places.

Rajgarh Palace is a historic building, and its long history added to the excitement. People believe that valuable items may have been buried there many years ago. This belief made the story more popular.

So far, police and local officials have not given any official statement. Authorities are expected to look into the matter to find out what was actually discovered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To...
MP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To...
Madhya Pradesh January 29, 2026, Weather Update: Foggy Mornings Return After Rain; No Quick Relief...
Madhya Pradesh January 29, 2026, Weather Update: Foggy Mornings Return After Rain; No Quick Relief...
MP News: Party, Political Appointments Figure In Yadav-Khandelwal Talks; Meeting Held At CM House...
MP News: Party, Political Appointments Figure In Yadav-Khandelwal Talks; Meeting Held At CM House...
Bhopal News: PWD & BMC Squabble Over AMRUT 2.0 Road Restoration Charges
Bhopal News: PWD & BMC Squabble Over AMRUT 2.0 Road Restoration Charges
MP News: E-HRMS First Phase To Go Live For 1 Lakh Cops In Feb
MP News: E-HRMS First Phase To Go Live For 1 Lakh Cops In Feb