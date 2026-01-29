MP News: Party, Political Appointments Figure In Yadav-Khandelwal Talks; Meeting Held At CM House Continued For A Long Time |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s much-awaited decisions may soon see the light of day. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal discussed the issues for a long time on Wednesday.

According to sources, after the discussions between the two leaders, the formation of the state executive of the party may take place soon.

Similarly, the political appointments may also start. Several decisions related to the state BJP organisation are pending. Since the BJP’s national president has been appointed, the state party may soon dispose of the issues.

Several leaders of the party are waiting for political appointments in the corporations and boards. A fresh list has been prepared after a senior leader of the party raised objection.

Several other decisions related to the party and the organisation figured in the talks between the two leaders. There is a sort of political disorder in the state. Sources said both leaders discussed this issue, too.

The names of a large number of people have been deleted from the voters’ list in several places during the SIR, and the BJP is worried about it. Both leaders mulled over the issue. After the talks between the two leaders, there may be some decisions on the pending issues soon.