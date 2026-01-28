 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: CM Mohan Yadav, Leaders Mourn Maharashtra's Deputy CM's Death
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Kamal Nath expressed grief over the reported death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Leaders described him as a people-centric leader, skilled administrator and visionary. They said his passing was an irreparable loss to Maharashtra and Indian politics, and conveyed condolences to his family.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief on the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday.

"He was a leader deeply connected to the people. I offer my heartfelt condolences on his untimely demise. I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant him place at his divine feet and give strength to his grieving family to bear this immense loss," CM Yadav wrote on X.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "He was my close friend and associate. His contribution as a public leader, a skilled administrator and a visionary will always be remembered. The void created in Maharashtra politics by his passing is irreparable".

In a post on X, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that Ajit Pawar's death had caused an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Pawar dedicated his life to serving the people of Maharashtra, he added.|

article-image

BJP president Nitin Nabin expresses sorrow

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune, calling it "deeply saddening", and said the NCP leader always gave primacy to Maharashtra's development and the welfare of its people.

