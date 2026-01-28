Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: CM Mohan Yadav, Leaders Mourn Maharashtra's Deputy CM's Death |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief on the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday.

"He was a leader deeply connected to the people. I offer my heartfelt condolences on his untimely demise. I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant him place at his divine feet and give strength to his grieving family to bear this immense loss," CM Yadav wrote on X.

महाराष्ट्र के माननीय उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री अजीत पवार जी गरीबों, वंचितों और पिछड़ों की सेवा में सदैव समर्पित रहे। महाराष्ट्र के विकास में उनका अमूल्य योगदान रहा। वे जमीन से जुड़े नेता थे। उनके असामयिक निधन पर मैं श्रद्धांजलि व्यक्त करता हूं।



बाबा महाकाल से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 28, 2026

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "He was my close friend and associate. His contribution as a public leader, a skilled administrator and a visionary will always be remembered. The void created in Maharashtra politics by his passing is irreparable".

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री और वरिष्ठ नेता श्री अजित पवार जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर स्तब्ध हूँ।



मन गहरी वेदना और पीड़ा से भरा है। विश्वास ही नहीं होता कि अजित जी अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे।



वे मेरे गहरे मित्र और आत्मीय साथी थे। एक जननेता, कुशल प्रशासक और दूरदर्शी व्यक्तित्व के रूप… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 28, 2026

In a post on X, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that Ajit Pawar's death had caused an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Pawar dedicated his life to serving the people of Maharashtra, he added.|

BJP president Nitin Nabin expresses sorrow

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune, calling it "deeply saddening", and said the NCP leader always gave primacy to Maharashtra's development and the welfare of its people.