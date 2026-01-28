Bhopal News: PWD & BMC Squabble Over AMRUT 2.0 Road Restoration Charges |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department (PWD) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have locked horns over road restoration charges under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, which aims to expand the city’s sewage and water distribution network.

The dispute centres on a Rs 933 crore estimate submitted by PWD for road digging and restoration, nearly matching the overall project cost of Rs 1,150 crore. Under AMRUT 2.0, BMC is required to dig up around 262 kilometers of roads, leading to massive cost projection. BMC officials expressed shock, saying such a payment would make the project financially unviable.

Rs 933cr estimate shocks BMC

Senior PWD officials recently visited BMC headquarters at Mata Mandir and held a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain. PWD presented an estimate of approximately Rs 933 crore for road restoration, based on a circular mandating a charge of Rs 35,000 per running meter for digging PWD-owned roads.

BMC raises cost concern

BMC officials said the total AMRUT 2.0 cost itself is around Rs 1,150 crore. Paying Rs 933 crore solely for road-digging would leave insufficient funds for critical sewage and water supply works. They warned that adhering to PWD’s demand could stall the project. PWD officials, however, cited existing rules and circulars, saying charges were repeatedly communicated to the corporation.

After heated exchange, a consensus

The meeting reportedly saw heated arguments, with both departments blaming each other for the impasse. After prolonged discussions, a compromise was reached. BMC will carry out road restoration itself, ensuring high-quality work. Focus will be on durable restoration to prevent future issues such as road subsidence and potholes.

Dispute resolved: PWD

PWD Chief Engineer Sanjay Maske said a dispute occurred but has now been resolved. Future AMRUT 2.0 work will be executed in coordination between PWD and BMC, balancing infrastructure development with road quality.