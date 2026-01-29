MP News: Dhirendra Shastri To Arrange Mass Wedding For 300 Girls At Bageshwar Dham On Maha Shivratri Next Month

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri is going to arrange marriages for 300 daughters from across India and Nepal in a grand ceremony.

Two weeks from now, wedding bells will ring at the dham during the Shivratri Kanya Vivah Mahotsav, giving a new beginning to daughters from poor and helpless families.

Girls from UP, Maharashtra will tie know here

Every year, Pandit Shastri organises marriages using the donations collected in the dham’s donation box. This year, the list of 300 selected daughters has been released.

The daughters come from 10 Indian states—including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Bihar. Out of the total, 229 daughters are from Madhya Pradesh and 56 are from Uttar Pradesh.

Many of the daughters come from challenging backgrounds. There are 60 orphans, 138 daughters without fathers, 28 daughters without mothers, eight differently-abled daughters, and 23 daughters whose parents are differently-abled. Additionally, 39 daughters belong to extremely poor families.

The list of daughters was released from Bageshwar Sanatan Math in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Shastri said that all the money received in the dham’s donation box is spent on arranging these marriages.

He added that if similar efforts are started in other temples and religious centers across the country, it will help poor daughters get married with respect and rituals, that they might not be able to follow.

Nepal girl also on the list

A girl from Nepal has also been included in this year’s list. Her family submitted all forms and documents at Bageshwar Dham between December 1 and December 15, making her eligible for selection; however the nupital ceremony will be held in Nepal.

Preparations are now in full swing at Bageshwar Dham.

The event promises to be a large social and religious gathering, continuing the tradition of supporting daughters in need and helping them start a new chapter in life with dignity, happiness, and hope.