MP News: Power Company Vehicle Plunges Into Chambal Canal Amid Dense Fog In Sheopur , Contractor Missing-- VIDEO

MP News: Power Department Vehicle Plunges into Canal In Sheopur, Contractor Missing

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): An electricity company's vehicle fell into a Chambal canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur. The accident occurred in the Dhodhar area on the canal road near Balawani village due to dense fog.

The vehicle was carrying Prem Katara, an Assistant Engineer (AE) from Vijaypur, and contractor Rinku Rathore.

Following the accident, AE Prem Katara managed to swim out of the canal and save his life, while the contractor is said to be missing. He sustained minor injuries, but his condition is reported to be stable. However, contractor Rinku Rathore went missing in the canal.

Police and SDRF team launch search operation

Upon receiving the information, the Dhodhar police and an SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team reached the spot. A search operation was immediately launched in the canal to find the missing contractor.

After some time, the SDRF team located the submerged vehicle in the canal. A crane reached the site to pull the vehicle out of the canal.

A large number of villagers and passersby have gathered at the accident site, and the police are managing the crowd. The rescue operation is ongoing.

The video shows an electric company vehicle that accidentally fell into a canal. The vehicle reportedly lost control and plunged into the water, causing panic in the area. Local residents immediately informed the authorities. It has been reported that the contractor travelling in the vehicle is missing.

Rescue teams have begun search operations, and the exact cause of the accident is under investigation.