 MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Rain & Hail Hit Standing Crops In Gwalior-Chambal, Ujjain, Dewas & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Rain & Hail Hit Standing Crops In Gwalior-Chambal, Ujjain, Dewas & More

MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Rain & Hail Hit Standing Crops In Gwalior-Chambal, Ujjain, Dewas & More

Heavy rain and hailstorms battered the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, including Guna, Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind and Sheopur, overnight. Sudden weather changes disrupted daily life and raised serious concerns for farmers. Standing wheat, mustard and chickpea crops suffered extensive damage, with reports of flattened and broken crops from several villages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior-Chambal Region Hit By Rain And Hailstorms | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh flipped suddenly due to a twin weather system, causing rains & hailstorms in Gwalior-Chambal region. Heavy rains lashed Guna, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur, and Indore, Dewas and Ujjain in western part on Tuesday night. ​

The hailstorm has caused significant damage to the standing crops in these districts. According to meteorologists, similar weather conditions are expected today as well.

Crops bent in Gwalior-Chambal

In Sheopur district and surrounding areas, the weather changed suddenly in the morning, with dense clouds covering the sky, followed by heavy rain and hailstorms. Within a short time, water started flowing on the roads, disrupting daily life.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
'My Heartfelt Condolences...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Expresses Sorrow After Tragic Plane Crash
'My Heartfelt Condolences...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Expresses Sorrow After Tragic Plane Crash
Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Scripts History Once Again, Closes Chanel's Paris Couture Show Attended By Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky & More
Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Scripts History Once Again, Closes Chanel's Paris Couture Show Attended By Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky & More
Chandigarh: 18 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
Chandigarh: 18 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
Read Also
Bhopal News: Doctor Gets 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Using Fake Domicile Certificate To Get...
article-image

The intermittent rain, coupled with the sudden hailstorm, has further increased the worries of farmers. There are fears of heavy damage to standing crops due to the hailstorm. Wheat, mustard, chickpeas, and other Rabi crops are likely to be adversely affected.

Similarly, in the Morena district, the weather changed suddenly on Tuesday evening. Kalaras town and surrounding areas experienced heavy rain and hailstorms, causing significant damage to the standing mustard crop.

A significant crop damage was also reported from Bhind, Guna, and Ashoknagar districts due to hailstorms. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds late at night bent the standing crops.

Western MP hit too

Ujjain farmers, too, remain affected due to severe rainfall on Tuesday night. An inspection committee arrived in Ujjain on the directions of CM Mohan Yadav, to assess the crop loss.

Due to the heavy rain and hailstones, the mustard pods broke, and the crop fell to the ground, jeopardizing the farmers' efforts. Farmers in several villages have reported crop damage to the administration.

Read Also
Bhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant’s Gold Chain Snatched In Lift
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Rain & Hail Hit Standing Crops In Gwalior-Chambal,...
MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Rain & Hail Hit Standing Crops In Gwalior-Chambal,...
Madhya Pradesh January 28, 2026, Weather Update: Twin Systems Trigger Rain-Hail Havoc Across Madhya...
Madhya Pradesh January 28, 2026, Weather Update: Twin Systems Trigger Rain-Hail Havoc Across Madhya...
Bhopal News: Doctor Gets 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Using Fake Domicile Certificate To Get...
Bhopal News: Doctor Gets 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Using Fake Domicile Certificate To Get...
Tome And Plume: Winged World Citizens Warble To Welcome Advent Of Spring At Van Vihar
Tome And Plume: Winged World Citizens Warble To Welcome Advent Of Spring At Van Vihar
Bhopal News: Man Duped Of ₹4.90 Lakh Through Online Share Trading Scam; Link Shared By A Facebook...
Bhopal News: Man Duped Of ₹4.90 Lakh Through Online Share Trading Scam; Link Shared By A Facebook...