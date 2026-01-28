MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Rain & Hail Hit Standing Crops In Gwalior-Chambal, Ujjain, Dewas & More

MP News: Weather Turns Wild In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior-Chambal Region Hit By Rain And Hailstorms | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh flipped suddenly due to a twin weather system, causing rains & hailstorms in Gwalior-Chambal region. Heavy rains lashed Guna, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur, and Indore, Dewas and Ujjain in western part on Tuesday night. ​

The hailstorm has caused significant damage to the standing crops in these districts. According to meteorologists, similar weather conditions are expected today as well.

Crops bent in Gwalior-Chambal

In Sheopur district and surrounding areas, the weather changed suddenly in the morning, with dense clouds covering the sky, followed by heavy rain and hailstorms. Within a short time, water started flowing on the roads, disrupting daily life.

The intermittent rain, coupled with the sudden hailstorm, has further increased the worries of farmers. There are fears of heavy damage to standing crops due to the hailstorm. Wheat, mustard, chickpeas, and other Rabi crops are likely to be adversely affected.

Similarly, in the Morena district, the weather changed suddenly on Tuesday evening. Kalaras town and surrounding areas experienced heavy rain and hailstorms, causing significant damage to the standing mustard crop.

A significant crop damage was also reported from Bhind, Guna, and Ashoknagar districts due to hailstorms. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds late at night bent the standing crops.

Western MP hit too

Ujjain farmers, too, remain affected due to severe rainfall on Tuesday night. An inspection committee arrived in Ujjain on the directions of CM Mohan Yadav, to assess the crop loss.

Due to the heavy rain and hailstones, the mustard pods broke, and the crop fell to the ground, jeopardizing the farmers' efforts. Farmers in several villages have reported crop damage to the administration.