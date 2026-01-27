 Bhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant’s Gold Chain Snatched In Lift
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant’s Gold Chain Snatched In Lift

Bhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant’s Gold Chain Snatched In Lift

A masked youth snatched a mangalsutra from attendant Varsha Soni inside a lift near the blood bank at AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday. The gold chain broke during the struggle. No security personnel were nearby. Following CCTV review, AIIMS administration ordered round-the-clock surveillance. Bagsewania police have launched an investigation, but FIR is yet to be registered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant’s Gold Chain Snatched In Lift |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A chain-snatching incident on the high-security premises of AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday evening has raised questions about hospital’s safety arrangements.

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Monday. Bag Sewania police had launched investigation after receiving a complaint in this connection. The AIIMS administration on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements and issued instructions to security officials to ensure round the clock surveillance of the premises.

The incident occurred inside a lift behind the blood bank. The victim Varsha Soni, an attendant posted in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was on duty and alone in the lift when a youth wearing a mask and cap entered.

He first asked about the location of ophthalmology department. As soon as the lift reached the third floor, the miscreant stepped out, suddenly turned back and attempted to snatch woman’s gold chain and mangalsutra.

FPJ Shorts
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder

The victim resisted but the accused pushed her and fled towards the staircase while escaping with mangalsutra. The gold necklace broke during the struggle and fell at the spot.

No security personnel were present near the lift at the time of the incident. After the incident, the shocked woman reportedly remained seated at the spot before a guard on routine rounds noticed her and informed senior officials.

The victim later submitted a written complaint at Bagsewania police station.

Read Also
MP News: Leopard Mauls Woman Near Sheopur Forest, Husband Chases It Away; Critical -- VIDEO
article-image

However, a FIR is yet to be registered. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused escaped through IPD gate. Security agency officials claimed that identification of culprit was difficult as the accused had covered his face with a mask and cap.

This is reportedly the first chain-snatching incident at AIIMS. Bagsewania police station incharge Amit Soni said teams formed to trace and arrest the culprit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Seeking Proof From Shankaracharya Against Dignity, Says Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti
MP News: Seeking Proof From Shankaracharya Against Dignity, Says Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti
Bhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant’s Gold Chain Snatched In Lift
Bhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant’s Gold Chain Snatched In Lift
MP News: ADG Training Asks Madrassa Students To Read Bhagavad Gita Along With Quran
MP News: ADG Training Asks Madrassa Students To Read Bhagavad Gita Along With Quran
MP News: High Court Asks Government To Submit Comparative Chart On Promotion Policy 2025, Rule 2002
MP News: High Court Asks Government To Submit Comparative Chart On Promotion Policy 2025, Rule 2002
MP News: On CM’s Call, Khelo MP Youth Games Opened In Mobile Phone Light
MP News: On CM’s Call, Khelo MP Youth Games Opened In Mobile Phone Light