Bhopal News: AIIMS Reviews Safety Net After Attendant's Gold Chain Snatched In Lift

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A chain-snatching incident on the high-security premises of AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday evening has raised questions about hospital’s safety arrangements.

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Monday. Bag Sewania police had launched investigation after receiving a complaint in this connection. The AIIMS administration on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements and issued instructions to security officials to ensure round the clock surveillance of the premises.

The incident occurred inside a lift behind the blood bank. The victim Varsha Soni, an attendant posted in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was on duty and alone in the lift when a youth wearing a mask and cap entered.

He first asked about the location of ophthalmology department. As soon as the lift reached the third floor, the miscreant stepped out, suddenly turned back and attempted to snatch woman’s gold chain and mangalsutra.

The victim resisted but the accused pushed her and fled towards the staircase while escaping with mangalsutra. The gold necklace broke during the struggle and fell at the spot.

No security personnel were present near the lift at the time of the incident. After the incident, the shocked woman reportedly remained seated at the spot before a guard on routine rounds noticed her and informed senior officials.

The victim later submitted a written complaint at Bagsewania police station.

However, a FIR is yet to be registered. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused escaped through IPD gate. Security agency officials claimed that identification of culprit was difficult as the accused had covered his face with a mask and cap.

This is reportedly the first chain-snatching incident at AIIMS. Bagsewania police station incharge Amit Soni said teams formed to trace and arrest the culprit.