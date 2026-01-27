 MP News: Leopard Mauls Woman Near Sheopur Forest, Husband Chases It Away; Critical -- VIDEO
A woman was seriously injured in a leopard attack, suffering deep wounds on her hands, face, and body. After a struggle, the leopard fled into the forest. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to Sheopur District Hospital. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
MP News: Leopard Mauls Woman Near Sheopur Forest, Husband Chases It Away; Critical -- VIDEO | AI Generated Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was attacked by a leopard in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Tuesday and was seriously injured.

After initial treatment, she was referred to Gwalior for further care.

According to information, the injured woman was identified as Ramrati, wife of Bhagirath Rawat, a resident of Berai village in Sabalgarh tehsil of Morena district.

Ramrati had come to the Pathar Dhuni shrine with her husband to visit her father.

article-image

Husband rushes to rescue

As the woman went behind the temple to get milk, the leopard attacked her.

Hearing her screams, her husband rushed to the spot with a stick and chased the leopard away, saving his wife.

The leopard's attack left deep wounds on the woman's hands, face and other parts of her body.

After much effort, the leopard fled into the forest, but by then the woman was seriously injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot.

Forest Department inquires

Station House Officer Mahendra Singh Dhakad immediately arranged for a vehicle and sent the injured woman to the Sheopur District Hospital.

The primary treatment of the victim was carried out at the district hospital. Here, the doctors said het condition was critical, considering the same, she is being referred to Gwalior.

Forest department officials also reached the hospital and inquired about the woman's treatment.

Given her serious condition, forest personnel also accompanied her up to Gwalior hospital.

Following this incident, there is an atmosphere of fear among the villagers of Pathar Dhuni and the surrounding areas.

Leopard movement frequent in village

The villagers said that leopard activity is being continuously observed in the area, but the forest department is not taking any concrete action.

The villagers have demanded that the forest department increase patrolling in the area and capture the leopard.

