 Bhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve

Bhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve

Forest department sources said that wild dogs were recorded in Bandhavgarh years ago. They move and hunt in packs, making them rare not only in Madhya Pradesh but across India. Classified as endangered, their population has declined mainly due to loss of habitat. Ratapani forest officers are ecstatic about the sightings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rare Asiatic wild dogs, commonly known as “Dhole,” have been sighted in jungles of Ratapani Tiger Reserve. The exact number is unknown, but sightings in small groups suggest a population of 10 to 15.

Range officer Kartikey said tiger estimation work is underway, and camera traps have been placed at various locations to track the big cats. It was during this exercise that Dholes were spotted.

Sources said that some tourists had also captured wild dogs on camera, unaware that they were observing a rare species. The animals have been seen in around four different locations, moving in small groups.

Read Also
Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
article-image

The presence of Dholes signals a rich wildlife habitat in Ratapani. Wolves, jackals and hyenas are also showing up,” said a local forest officer. Interestingly, tigers appear intimidated by Dholes, as on encountering them, tigers reportedly abandon hunted prey.

FPJ Shorts
Jay Shah To Punish BCB? ICC Contemplate Strict Action If Bangladesh Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Report
Jay Shah To Punish BCB? ICC Contemplate Strict Action If Bangladesh Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Report
Supreme Court Issues Notice In ₹22.92 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, Flags Banks’ Duty Of Care
Supreme Court Issues Notice In ₹22.92 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, Flags Banks’ Duty Of Care
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning

Forest department sources said that wild dogs were recorded in Bandhavgarh years ago. They move and hunt in packs, making them rare not only in Madhya Pradesh but across India. Classified as endangered, their population has declined mainly due to loss of habitat. Ratapani forest officers are ecstatic about the sightings.

Vultures & more

Besides vibrant tiger population and other herbivores, Ratapani Tiger Reserve hosts a healthy presence of vultures of different species, highlighting the sanctuary’s ecological richness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve
Bhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve
Bhopal News: 5 Translocated Bisons Released In Bandhavgarh
Bhopal News: 5 Translocated Bisons Released In Bandhavgarh
Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Submits Final Report To Government, Seeks Third-Party...
Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Submits Final Report To Government, Seeks Third-Party...
Bhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol
Bhopal News: On Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Shahdol
Bhopal News: EOW Books Two For Cheating Nationalised Bank Of ₹68.60 Lakh
Bhopal News: EOW Books Two For Cheating Nationalised Bank Of ₹68.60 Lakh