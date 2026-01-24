Bhopal News: Rare Wild Dog Spotted In Ratapani Tiger Reserve | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rare Asiatic wild dogs, commonly known as “Dhole,” have been sighted in jungles of Ratapani Tiger Reserve. The exact number is unknown, but sightings in small groups suggest a population of 10 to 15.

Range officer Kartikey said tiger estimation work is underway, and camera traps have been placed at various locations to track the big cats. It was during this exercise that Dholes were spotted.

Sources said that some tourists had also captured wild dogs on camera, unaware that they were observing a rare species. The animals have been seen in around four different locations, moving in small groups.

The presence of Dholes signals a rich wildlife habitat in Ratapani. Wolves, jackals and hyenas are also showing up,” said a local forest officer. Interestingly, tigers appear intimidated by Dholes, as on encountering them, tigers reportedly abandon hunted prey.

Forest department sources said that wild dogs were recorded in Bandhavgarh years ago. They move and hunt in packs, making them rare not only in Madhya Pradesh but across India. Classified as endangered, their population has declined mainly due to loss of habitat. Ratapani forest officers are ecstatic about the sightings.

Vultures & more

Besides vibrant tiger population and other herbivores, Ratapani Tiger Reserve hosts a healthy presence of vultures of different species, highlighting the sanctuary’s ecological richness.