 Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP

Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP

State shows highest decline in poverty headcount in the country. Highest improvement in Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Balaghat  & Tikamgarh.

Indore TeamUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh witnessed 1.36 crore people moving out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21, reveals a report of NITI Aayog.

The figure is more than double the population of countries like Singapore and Libya. Madhya Pradesh contribution in bringing down the multidimensional poverty load in the country is 10 %, says the NITI Aayog report — 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A progress of Review 2023'.

In the last five years, half of the multidimensional poverty population of the country (which is around 13.5 crore) has come out of it. As per MPI 2023, the number of people living as poor in the multidimensional form got reduced to 20.63 % from 36.57 %.

Read Also
Indore: Narmadeshwar Shivlinga to connect Omkareshwar with Ramlala in Ayodhya
article-image

It shows a decline of 15.94 %. Across India, it is in Madhya Pradesh that the highest decline in poverty headcount has been noticed. The highest improvement has been registered in Alirajpur (31.05 %), Barwani (28.08 %), Khandwa (27.38 %), Balaghat (26.48 %) and Tikamgarh (26.33 %).

The report says that the figures related to ward off multidimensional poverty in Madhya Pradesh is not mere a coincidence, rather they are the result of effective implementation of multidimensional policy infrastructure.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Row Over ‘Katha’ Continues, Now RJD Also Objects To It
article-image

Poverty Intensity Down To 47.25 %

The poverty intensity of Madhya Pradesh dropped to 43.70 % from 47.25 %. It is an indicator of how much the living style of the poor population is away from the poverty line.

This report shows that Madhya Pradesh is moving in fast manner to achieve the target of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1. 2 and it can achieve the target much before 2030.

Urban Poverty Almost Half 

The figure of population living below the multidimensional poverty line in rural areas has dipped to 25.32 % from 45.90 %. In urban areas of the state, this figure was reduced to 7.10 % from 13.72 %.  

Read Also
Bhopal: What Is The Point Of Making Hindu Nation, 82 Per Cent Are Hindus Here", Kamal Nath Said
article-image

Shedding The BIMARU Tag

Shedding the light on how Madhya Pradesh was successful in coming out from the BIMARU tag, the report says that there has been a significant rise in capital expenditure in the state budget in the last 20 years.

The state budget in 2002-03 was Rs 3,878 crore which increased to Rs 54,464 crore in 2023-24.State succeeded in maintaining the 6.65 % decadal development rate of GSDP. The road length increased to 4,10,000 km in 2023 from 44,000 KM road length of 2001-02.

This helped people’s capacity in taking benefit of markets. The steep decline in poverty is not only due to improvement in the living standard of the citizens but it is also due to more than 45 % improvement in the indexes related to nutrition, maternal health, school education etc.  

Read Also
WATCH: Kamal Nath Accuses Mainstream Media Of Not Giving Enough Coverage To Tribal Atrocities In...
article-image

Poverty Is Declining In State: CM

Poverty has declined in Madhya Pradesh and it is a matter of pride for 9 crore people of the state, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while releasing the second report of Madhya Pradesh State Policy and Planning  Commission here at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Once the GSDP of the state was Rs 71,000 crore which now stands at around Rs 15 lakh crore, said the CM. Earlier, the state contribution in the country's GSDP was merely 3 % and now it is 4.8 %, he added.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Businessman Duped In Land Sale
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Minister Tells Transporters 7 Check-Posts, 6 Checking Points To Be Closed Right Away

Bhopal: Minister Tells Transporters 7 Check-Posts, 6 Checking Points To Be Closed Right Away

Bhopal: Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 Seeking Recruitment, Qualified Candidates Shave Head

Bhopal: Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 Seeking Recruitment, Qualified Candidates Shave Head

Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP

Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP

Bhopal: Man Posing As Collector Arrested From Jabalpur

Bhopal: Man Posing As Collector Arrested From Jabalpur

Bhopal: Arthur Wins Gleamman Mr India Award In UAE

Bhopal: Arthur Wins Gleamman Mr India Award In UAE