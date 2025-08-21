Bhopal To Get 40-Year Development Push: Lays CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 582.32 crore under the Amrit Yojana 2.0 at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center.

The works, undertaken by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), include major water supply projects and more than 50 development works across city wards.

On this occasion, CM Yadav also distributed appointment letters to 55 individuals. While 31 have been appointed under compassionate grounds, 24 through direct recruitment. Sanitation workers were honored for their contribution in securing Bhopal’s second position in the national cleanliness survey.

Announcing a long-term vision, the Chief Minister said development projects are being framed to ensure Bhopal’s growth for the next 40 years.

As part of the plan, 36 new water tanks, a 700-km water pipeline, four intake wells, and four filtration plants will be established, directly benefiting 30,000 households. The scheme targets providing safe drinking water to all residents by 2040.

Highlighting the city’s heritage, Yadav declared that Bhopal’s Upper Lake (Bada Talab) will be developed on the lines of Dal Lake in Kashmir to attract international tourists. “Shikara rides will also be introduced. A century-long blueprint has been prepared to secure Bhopal’s future growth,” he said.

Congress misleading people: Yadav

Taking a dig at the opposition, Yadav accused the Congress of misleading people. “Those who carry theft in their minds are the ones who keep making allegations of theft. Congress disrespects the Constitution and even questions the valor of our armed forces,” he said, responding to opposition claims on vote manipulation.

He further asserted that the Election Commission is the jewel of democracy, and attempts to malign it were shameful. “Those who themselves lose in Parliament now question the army’s bravery. This is an insult to the nation,” he added.