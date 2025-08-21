Madhya Pradesh Government Seeks Eight More Regular Recruit IPS Officers For Its State Cadre | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has sought eight additional IPS officers – over and above the state's regular quota – from the Central Government for its cadre. The additional allotment, the government says, is needed to tide over the shortage of IPS officers in the state.

The state police headquarters in its request, routed through the state government, to the Union Government's Department of Personnel and Training under the Union Home Ministry has sought eight more regular recruit IPS officers for MP cadre from the selections made via the UPSC's Civil Services Examination 2026.

If the proposal is accepted, the state will get 21 RR IPS officers, against its regular quota of 13 in 2026. That will also indirectly benefit the State Police Service (SPS) officers.

The ratio of Regular Recruit to Promotees in the state cadre of the IPS is 66.66 to 33.33. Thus, an additional eight RR officers would mean that the quota of SPS officers would go up by two.

This year, five SPS officers of the 1998 batch would be elevated to the IPS. Next year, their number may be up to seven.

Of the 13 IPS officers allotted to the state cadre this year, five are native of Madhya Pradesh. Two each are from Rajasthan and Haryana and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.