Eco Push: Madhya Pradesh’s Flagship ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Drive Logs Only 15% Progress Statewide In Over Seven Months | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s flagship green initiative, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, is witnessing mixed results across the state. Data from the urban administration and development department shows that while districts like Sagar, Chhindwara, Betul, and Chhatarpur have performed impressively, the Bhopal is trailing far behind. The state capital has so far planted only 32,754 saplings against a target of 9.61 lakh, which is just 3% of its target. Overall, the state has achieved 15% progress so far, with only 15.14 lakh saplings planted out of the targeted 1 crore in the first six months.

Statewide, against the target for around 1 crore plantations, the state has so far achieved 15% progress by planting 15.14 lakh saplings.

The division-wise data reveals a clear trend: Smaller towns are outperforming big cities, turning the campaign into a grassroots success story. Yet, the poor performance of major urban centers like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur remains a concern for the success of the state’s green mission.

Concerns over long-term survival

Environmental scientist Subhash C Pandey has raised concerns about long-term survival. “Only 15–20% of these saplings will mature into trees due to poor maintenance and lack of conservation measures,” he said.

Highlighting the ecological losses in Bhopal, the environmentalist said that over 6.5 lakh trees and plants have been cut in the past 15 years. According to the reports of Ministry of forest environment and climate change forest cover loss is accelerating government reports show Bhopal lost 0.11 sq. km green cover three years ago, followed by 0.54 sq. km just two years later.

Chainsaws thrive in Bhopal

Ironically, even as saplings are being planted, large-scale tree felling continues for development projects in Bhopal.

1,000 plants cut for the new international convention center

15,000 plants cleared for a 6-lane highway near Ayodhya bypass

8,000 plants removed for the “Smart City” project

1,000 plants axed for widening Bhojpur Road

30,000 plants, part of the 2.8 lakh geo-tagged trees planted by Capital Project Administration post-Bhopal Gas Tragedy, cleared due to encroachments.

Read Also 34 Departments Not Providing Information To CAG Financial, Accounts Incomplete

Division-Wise Performance

1- Bhopal Division

Bhopal (Capital): Target 9.61 lakh, achieved 32,754 (3%) – one of the weakest performers in the state.

Other districts like Raisen (27% in Raisen town, 18% in Mandideep) and Sehore (Jawra 32%, Shahganj 44%) show stronger progress, though many smaller towns remain near zero.

2- Narmadapuram Division

Betul Bazaar has emerged as the top performer statewide, with 15,000 trees planted against a target of 5,315 (282% achievement).

Other areas like Athner (41%) and Harda Timarni (11%) are also progressing, but towns such as Sarni (1%) and Itarsi (2%) remain sluggish.

3- Chambal Division

Morena city achieved 22% progress with over 31,000 saplings.

Malanpur in Bhind recorded 41% success, while many smaller towns in Bhind and Sheopur are still below 5%.

4- Gwalior Division

Gwalior city managed only 7% progress with 42,725 plantations against a huge target.

Datia (25% in Bhander) and Ashoknagar Munawali (27%) did better, but Shivpuri and Guna towns are mostly under 5%, with Shivpuri town reporting 0% progress.

5- Indore Division

Pithampur (Dhar) is among the top achievers with 98% progress (61,855 plantations).

Burhanpur (57%), Jobat (59%), and Manawar (59%) are also shining examples.

However, Indore city, despite its size, has only managed 13% progress, much like Bhopal.

6- Jabalpur Division

Bhedaghat (92%), Chhindwara Chand (81%), and Dindori, Bichhua, Chitrakoot (50% each) are leading.

Jabalpur city is underperforming with just 5% progress, planting only 30,500 saplings out of 6 lakh+ target.

7- Rewa Division

Satna’s Kotar (125%) and Singrauli towns (50–55%) are among the states most successful.

Rewa city (29%) shows moderate progress, while several smaller towns are at or below 10%.

8- Sagar Division

The most consistent division with many success stories: Malthaun (104%),Badamalhera (103%), Baandri (100%), Khurai (101%), Garhakota (86%), and Lavkush Nagar (69%).

Sagar city itself has achieved 49%, showing strong participation.

9- Shahdol Division

Dhanpuri (80%) and Jaithari (53%) are leading.

But Umaria Chandia (0%) and Kotma (2%) are pulling down divisional averages.

10- Ujjain Division

Makshi (52%), Malhargarh (41%), and Soyatkalan (45%) are standout towns.

Neemawar in Dewas reported 60% success.

But Mandsaur town (1%) and Nagri (3%) show negligible progress.

Ujjain city itself is only at 9% progress.

Top 5 Performers (Statewide)

1. Betul Bazaar (Betul) – 282%

2. Kotar (Satna) – 125%

3. Malthaun (Sagar) – 104%

4. Badamalhera (Chhatarpur) – 103%

5. Khurai (Sagar) – 101%

Bottom 5 Performers (Statewide)

1. Berasia (Bhopal) – 0%

2. Silwani (Raisen) – 0%

3. Jeerapur (Rajgarh) – 0%

4. Khilchipur (Rajgarh) – 0%

5. Biaora (Rajgarh) – 0%

Statewide Summary

Total Target (Urban Local Bodies): 99.06 lakh saplings

Total Plantation done (till Aug 18): 15.14 lakh

Overall Progress: 15%

Sanket Bhondve, Commissioner of UAD said that all the bodies have participated in the tree plantation drive. The bodies have been asked to protect the planted saplings and water them in summer so that these plants do not dry up. More plants have been planted in those bodies where there was more vacant space.