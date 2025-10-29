 Katni Bajrang Dal Leader Murder: Two Accused Arrested After Short-Encounter; Threatened To Kill Him Publicly Over Opposition To 'Love Jihad' Month Ago
Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder was linked to Nilesh's take on 'love jihad'

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A few hours after a Bajrang Dal official was allegedly shot dead in Katni, police arrested the two prime accused following a short-encounter on Tuesday night. The accused fired gunshots at the police, prompting cops to retaliate.

The accused, identified as Prince Joseph and Akram, were wanted in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal District Official Nilesh Rajak, who was shot dead in broad daylight earlier on Monday.

Preliminary probe reveals the accused targeted Rajak due to his opposition to 'Love Jihad'. He also had an altercation with the accused a month before the incident. The duo allegedly threatened to shoot him in the middle of the road for interfering in the matter.

A CCTV footage surfaced earlier, in which the assailants were seen fleeing on a high-speed bike after shooting the Bajrang Dal leader.

According to the police, the short encounter took place in the Kajrwara area of ​​Bahoriband. After a tip-off, a police team was present at the scene to arrest the accused when both the miscreants opened fire at the police officials.

In retaliation, the police team opened four rounds of fire, leading to the arrest of the assailant. They sustained serious injuries and now are under medical supervision in Jabalpur.

MP News: Bajrang Dal District Official Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Katni; CCTV Footage Surfaces
A police official said, "During the arrest, both the accused opened fire at our police team. In retaliation, the police team opened four round of fire. Both the accused sustained serious injuries after the short encounter and now are admitted in Jabalpur under doctor's supervision."

'Insaniyat Samiti' Predator Denied Bail In Student Rape, Video Case
The deceased, Nilu Rajak was an active district officer of the Bajrang Dal and actively participated in social activities. He was also the divisional president of the BJP Backward Class Front.

