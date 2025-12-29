 MP News: Betting King Azad Khan’s 3-Storey Hotel Bulldozed In Ashoknagar -- VIDEO
Authorities in Ashoknagar demolished parts of betting king Azad Khan’s Azad Palace Hotel over illegal construction, including an unauthorised basement. Heavy police deployment ensured security. Khan, currently jailed for multiple cases including online betting and abetment to suicide, faces further action as his cooperative society’s financial transactions have been frozen on government orders.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: MP Administration Demolishes Betting King Azad Khan’s Azad Palace Hotel In Ashoknagar -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal council and district administration on Monday carried out demolition action at a hotel, owned by alleged betting king Azad Khan, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district. 

Using a JCB machine, officials demolished 10 feet each from the front and rear portions of the 3-storey hotel.

The action was taken due to illegal construction, including an unauthorised basement and violations of building rules. It is said the structure was built without permission from the Municipal Corporation. 

Before the demolition, police sealed the area, closed nearby shops, barricaded surrounding lanes and cleared people from the vicinity.

WATCH: Bhopal's Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family's 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished
100 police personnel deployed 

Administrative officials inspected all 3 floors of the building to ensure no person or hazardous material was inside. 

Nearly 100 police personnel were deployed for security, while the entire operation was monitored by SDOP Vivek Sharma and recorded through drones and video cameras. The hotel premises had been cleared of all items a day earlier.

Azad Khan has been accused of running an online betting network for a long time. Investigations revealed his links through bank transactions of arrested bettors. 

After multiple cases, the district collector cancelled his 32-bore pistol licence and the weapon was deposited at the police station. 

Earlier, police also seized transaction registers and documents from a cooperative society operating from the same hotel.

Azad Khan is currently lodged in jail in connection with several cases, including allegations of abetment to suicide. 

MP Updates: SDRF Boats Used To Cross Flooded Roads In Sheopur; Illegal Hotel Demolished In Ujjain...
Mother’s illegally construction demolished earlier 

Earlier, the administration also demolished his mother’s illegally constructed farmhouse near Kolua village. 

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against his brother and councillor Rashid Khan alias Chinna for allegedly threatening the families of the deceased.

The administration has now tightened action against Azad Khan’s cooperative society as well. 

On the directions of Minister Vishwas Sarang, all financial transactions of the society have been frozen,and officials have been asked to submit a detailed report within 7 days.

