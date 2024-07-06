MP Updates: SDRF Boats Used To Cross Flooded Roads In Sheopur; Illegal Hotel Demolished In Ujjain (WATCH)

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous rain for the past 24 hours has created flood-like conditions in Sheopur district's Baroda Nagar. Streets, homes, shops, and even the police station are submerged. The connection to Kota and Baran in Rajasthan has been cut off. People are taking shelter on rooftops for safety.

The District Collector and SP have assessed the situation and deployed an SDRF team to Baroda for possible rescue operations. Heavy rain has also caused flooding in areas like Doctor Colony, the stadium area, and the police line. Baroda Nagar is worst affected, with rain continuing for the past 8 hours, submerging half of the houses and shops and turning roads into rivers.

#WATCH | Heavy Rains Lash MP’s Sheopur; Locals Use Boat To Cross Waterlogged Roads#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/T1Nt3ABJwI — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 6, 2024

The police had to evacuate the SDOP office and the police station. Locals complain that despite spending crores on development every year, proper drainage systems are not in place, causing problems every monsoon. Baroda SDOP Praveen Kumar Asthana stated that they are monitoring the situation and will conduct rescue operations if needed.

Demolition of Illegal Construction in Ujjain

The district administration and municipal corporation team have started the demolition of the illegal construction of Hotel Shiv Sagar near the Mahakal Temple area in Ujjain. The hotel, owned by Sindhi community leader and milk trader Mohan Vaswani, was found to be built without proper authorization. A large police force was present during the demolition.