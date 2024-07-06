8 Scenic & Historic Picnic Spots Near Bhopal To Visit This Monsoon

By: Harshita Rawat | July 06, 2024
1. Raisen Fort: Explore the historic Raisen Fort, offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. A great place to go for a picnic with friends or family.
2. Bhojeshwar Temple Visit the ancient Bhojeshwar Temple, known for its impressive architecture and serene picnic spots.
3. Islamnagar fort Step back in time at Islamnagar Fort, offering fascinating ruins and picturesque picnic spots ideal for a day out with family and friends.
4. Sanchi Stupa Visit the majestic Sanchi Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage site offering serene surroundings perfect for picnicking with family and friends.
5. Bhimbetka Rock Shelter Immerse yourself in Bhimbetka Rock Shelter's ancient cave paintings, a captivating site for cultural exploration and family picnics.
6. Udaigiri Caves: Explore Udaigiri Caves' rock-cut sculptures and tranquil picnic spots, ideal for a day trip filled with history and bonding with loved ones.
7. Halali Dam A Picnic spot near Vidisha road, 20 kms away from Bhopal and is a nice place for boating and picnics with our closed ones.
8. Mahadev Waterfall Discover the serenity of a Beautiful waterfall, a peaceful picnic spot where you will get a beautiful environment to make the best memories with your loved ones.
