 MP News: 10-Foot Object Found Near Khajuraho Airport, Air Force Takes Over; Video Of Object On Ground Goes Viral
Officials from the Air Force arrived at the site and removed the object using a vehicle for further examination.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): A large object, believed to be a 10-foot drone, was found in a field near Khajuraho Airport, on Tuesday.

A video circulated showing the object on the ground while Air Force personnel removed it for investigation.

Local residents who spotted the object immediately informed the Airport Authority, raising questions about whether it was indeed a drone or something else.

The investigation is currently underway to determine the nature and origin of the drone. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether it was a civilian or military drone, or if it had strayed from a nearby location.

The incident occurred in the Khajuraho police station area, and local police are coordinating with airport and Air Force officials as part of the probe. While no damage or injuries were reported, the event has raised concerns about safety and security near the airport.

Airport and Air Force authorities are expected to release an official statement once the examination is complete.

Residents have been advised to report any unusual objects or activity near the airport area immediately.

