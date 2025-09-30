 From Cough To Cult: How A Saint's Illness Led To 500-Year Old Temple’s Rebirth In MP's Bhind
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In the rugged ravines of Chambal in Ater village, a spiritual renaissance is underway, all stemming from a saint's severe cough and a divine prescription.

The ancient Chamunda Devi Temple, a site believed to be over half a millennium old, has been transformed from a dilapidated structure into a thriving spiritual hub, thanks to the unwavering dedication of Sant Swami Premanand Saraswati.

The journey of this transformation began in 1998 when Sant Premanand Saraswati, visiting from Punjab, fell severely ill after a trip to Kailash. ‘I was advised to go to Chambal and drink its water for relief,’ the saint recounted.

Following this advice, he arrived in Ater intending to stay for a day. However, destiny had other plans. He came upon the old Chamunda Devi temple and decided to stay, embarking on a mission that would ensure its revival.

According to the saint, the shrine predates the nearby Ater Fort, built by Badauria kings in the mid-17th century, making it over 500 years old. Upon his arrival, he committed himself to developing the ancient site into the iconic temple it is today.

The temple's geography is as rich as its history. Nestled between the Ater Fort and the Chambal River, it is situated in the heart of the dramatic ravine landscape. The site has become a prevalent centre of cultural and spiritual beliefs for locals, attracting devotees from across the state, especially during Navratri, to seek the blessings of Maa Chamunda.

The saint, now the chief caretaker of the temple, shared with Free Press that the site has been vastly improved. Today, it houses idols of several Hindu goddesses. Beyond its spiritual allure, the temple is now a picturesque haven for nature lovers, boasting three parks and approximately 2k trees.

The temple is renowned for the deep spiritual connection devotees feel. Sant Premanand Saraswati attributes this to the powerful blessings of Maa Chamunda Devi, claiming that numerous devotees have had their wishes fulfilled, whether for a child, a job, a contract or a better life. He even shares that the goddess used to converse with him, underscoring the site's profound mystical significance.

Interestingly, the temple's history is also intertwined with the region's notorious dacoits. Sant Premanand Saraswati revealed that when the area was an epicentre for dacoit activity, gangs led by the feared Nirbhay Gurjar would pass by the temple route. Yet, out of respect for its spiritual significance, they never touched its walls even once.

