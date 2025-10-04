 MP News: State Achieves 60% Plantation Target, Bhopal Hills To Bloom By 2026
The UAD plans to install seasonal flower beds and introducing concept plantations such as Nagar Vans, Herbal Forests, Oxygen Parks and Botanical Gardens

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has achieved around 60% of its target under the Amrit Harit Maha Abhiyan, aiming to plant over one crore saplings by the end of 2025.

The Urban Administration Department (UAD) is already preparing proposals for 2026, focusing on securing land, beautifying Bhopal’s seven hills with seasonal flower beds and introducing concept plantations such as Nagar Vans, Herbal Forests, Oxygen Parks and Botanical Gardens.

The UAD plans to transform Bhopal’s seven hills into seasonal floral landscapes by 2026, planting 25,000–30,000 flowering plants to ensure year-round bloom cycles. Six varieties of seasonal plants will be used. Satna leads in total land identified.

In Bhopal, three of five patches face encroachments, including 19 acres in Damkheda and two 13-acre patches; the remaining patches in Jahgariya Kurd, measuring 15 and 23 acres, are free from encroachment.

Securing land for 2026 plantations

Availability of land within municipal limits has been a major challenge. Smaller urban local bodies (ULBs) have exceeded targets—Chand in Chhindwara at 227%, Dhanpuri in Shahdol at 160%, and Bhedaghat in Jabalpur at 142%. Larger cities lag behind, as Bhopal has achieved just 17% of its target, while Gwalior, Ujjain and Indore also face land shortages.

Following UAD directives on September 2, ten municipal corporations have marked nearly 500 acres for the 2026 drive, expected to reach 700–800 acres by year-end.

Land identified so far

Satna – 100 acres (11 patches)

Gwalior – 84.79 acres (4 patches)

Bhopal – 84 acres (5 patches)

Rewa – 64 acres

Chhindwara – 61 acres

Jabalpur – 55 acres

Ratlam – 25.50 acres

Burhanpur – 11 acresDewas – 3 acres

Khandwa – 2.99 acres

The Seven Hills

Arera Hills

Shyamala Hills

Idgah Hills

Katara Hills

Danish Hills

Neori Hills

Kaliyasot Hills

Senior UAD official said, “Goal is to make the hills come alive with blossoms season after season, turning Bhopal into a natural floral destination."

Concept plantation drives

For 2026, UAD plans innovative concept plantations across 416 ULBs. The final designs—Nagar Vans, Herbal Forests, Oxygen Parks and Botanical Gardens—will depend on local conditions and available land.

[Story by Utsav Gupta]

