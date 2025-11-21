Bhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old woman, committed suicide at her residence in Malikhedi under the Chhola Mandir police station limits on Wednesday night. The reason behind the extreme step remains unclear as no suicide note was recovered from the spot. She was upset as her son had left home some days back, locals claimed.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Asha Yadav. Her husband BMC employee Gendalal said he left for his regular duty on Wednesday morning. When he returned home in the evening, he was shocked to find his wife hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.

Chhola Mandir police reached the spot and sent it for post-mortem.

Local residents told police that Asha had been deeply upset since her younger son, Sanjay Yadav, left home. On October 28, he reportedly argued with her over refusing to fetch some items. After being scolded he left home on November 2 and began living with his wife and children in a rented house. The incident had reportedly caused emotional distress to Asha.