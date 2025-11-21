 Bhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self

Bhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self

A 47-year-old woman, committed suicide at her residence in Malikhedi under the Chhola Mandir police station limits on Wednesday night. The reason behind the extreme step remains unclear as no suicide note was recovered from the spot. She was upset as her son had left home some days back, locals claimed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old woman, committed suicide at her residence in Malikhedi under the Chhola Mandir police station limits on Wednesday night. The reason behind the extreme step remains unclear as no suicide note was recovered from the spot. She was upset as her son had left home some days back, locals claimed.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Asha Yadav. Her husband BMC employee Gendalal said he left for his regular duty on Wednesday morning. When he returned home in the evening, he was shocked to find his wife hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.

Read Also
Historic Milestone! Indian-Born Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav, Union...
article-image

Chhola Mandir police reached the spot and sent it for post-mortem.

Local residents told police that Asha had been deeply upset since her younger son, Sanjay Yadav, left home. On October 28, he reportedly argued with her over refusing to fetch some items. After being scolded he left home on November 2 and began living with his wife and children in a rented house. The incident had reportedly caused emotional distress to Asha.

FPJ Shorts
India Captain Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of Second Test Against South Africa After Hospitalisation Due To Neck Injury
India Captain Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of Second Test Against South Africa After Hospitalisation Due To Neck Injury
'Saali Ne Joota Churaya Par...': UP Bride Steals Jewellery & Runs Away With Lover, Leaves Groom Waiting For 'Vidai'
'Saali Ne Joota Churaya Par...': UP Bride Steals Jewellery & Runs Away With Lover, Leaves Groom Waiting For 'Vidai'
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here
'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO
'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self

Bhopal News: Son Left Home, Upset Mother Hangs Self

Madhya Pradesh November 21, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In Indore, Bhopal & Others;...

Madhya Pradesh November 21, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In Indore, Bhopal & Others;...

MP News: 70-Tonne Girder Falls At Overbridge Site In Chhatarpur, Crane Operator Seriously Injured --...

MP News: 70-Tonne Girder Falls At Overbridge Site In Chhatarpur, Crane Operator Seriously Injured --...

Bhopal News: Supplier Held With Illicit Liquor, SUV Worth ₹20 Lakh

Bhopal News: Supplier Held With Illicit Liquor, SUV Worth ₹20 Lakh

Bhopal Potters Market 2025 Begins: Contemporary Ceramists Rakhee Kane, Falguni Bhatt, Élodie, Reyaz...

Bhopal Potters Market 2025 Begins: Contemporary Ceramists Rakhee Kane, Falguni Bhatt, Élodie, Reyaz...