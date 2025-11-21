Madhya Pradesh November 21, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In Indore, Bhopal & Others; Pachmarhi Drops To 5.8°C As Cold Wave Tightens Grip | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cold wave continues to grip Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday - Friday night, the state’s only hill station, Pachmarhi, recorded its coldest temperature of the season at 5.8°C.

Dense fog covered Narmadapuram, where visibility dropped to 500 - 1,000 meters. Temperatures in Bhopal and Indore also remained below 10°C.

Weather expected on Friday

The Met Department has issued a cold wave alert for Indore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, and Sehore on Friday.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, night temperatures were 9.6°C in Bhopal, 8.4°C in Indore, 12.8°C in Gwalior, 11.5°C in Ujjain, and 11.1°C in Jabalpur. Other places also saw a sharp drop, with 8.5°C in Chhatarpur’s Naugaon, 8.8°C in Khargone, 9°C in Narsinghpur, and 9.4°C in Khandwa.

This year, the cold set in unusually early, starting from 6 November. The Malwa and Nimar regions are experiencing the lowest temperatures. Bhopal has been under a cold wave for the last 10 days, and similar conditions are expected for the next 2 days.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Severe cold was recorded across many cities between Wednesday and Thursday night. Rajgarh remained the coldest at 7.5°C, while Pachmarhi was the second coldest at 7.6°C. Other temperatures included 7.8°C in Shajapur, 8°C in Shivpuri, 8.3°C in Naugaon, 8.4°C in Khandwa, 8.8°C in Narsinghpur, and 9°C in Khargone and Umaria. Raisen recorded 9.6°C.

Among the major cities, temperatures were 9.2°C in Bhopal, 8°C in Indore, 11.9°C in Gwalior, 10.5°C in Ujjain, and 12°C in Jabalpur.

This year, the first week of November brought unusually harsh winter conditions. Bhopal has broken its 84-year record for November cold, while Indore is witnessing its coldest November in 25 years. The weather department predicts that the cold wave will continue throughout the month, with slight relief expected after the next two days.