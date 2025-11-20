 Bhopal Potters Market 2025 Begins: Contemporary Ceramists Rakhee Kane, Falguni Bhatt, Élodie, Reyaz Showcase Artworks
A four-day Bhopal Potters Market 2025 began with the exhibition of contemporary ceramists Rakhee Kane, Falguni Bhatt, Élodie and Reyaz at Gauhar Mahal on Thursday. They are the star exhibitors this year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
Rakhee from Auroville, Pondicherry has showcased her soda fired and wood fired ceramics artworks including Totam poles and others which integrates her travels, inspirations her technical process of ceramics as a medium of expression.

Her large scale forms & installations demonstrate her mastery over the medium. “I visited Madhya Pradesh in 1993 when I was studying at National Institute of Design in Ceramics, Vadodara. And my artwork Totam poles is inspired from the god and goddess of tribe of Madhya Pradesh,” she said.

Falguni from Kolkata has also exhibited their artworks. It is all about deconstructing stereotypes of thought and practice reflecting an intense and deeply sensitive relationship with her surroundings as well as her state of mind at any given point in time.

Élodie and Reyaz from Atelier L?lmitti clay studio located in Himachal Pradesh have showcased their artworks. They collaborate with Atelier L?lmitti and also pursue their own practice as individual artists. Reyaz is an Indian ceramic artist and teacher who has participated in several national and international shows and residencies. Élodie is a French artist who specialises in ceramics and drawing. She holds a BA and MA in ceramics from Cardiff School of Art and Design, UK.

