 MP News: Govt Scraps Woollens From Uniform Protocol For All Schools In The State
The School Education Department has removed sweaters and other woollens from the uniform protocol. All government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh have been ordered to allow students to attend class even if they are wearing sweaters and other woollen clothes of colours and designs different from the prescribed uniforms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has removed sweaters and other woollens from the uniform protocol.

All government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh have been ordered to allow students to attend class even if they are wearing sweaters and other woollen clothes of colours and designs different from the prescribed uniforms.

Besides, the obligation for students to remove their shoes and slippers outside the classroom has been abolished. Director Public Instruction (DPI) DS Kushwaha issued an order regarding this on Thursday. “In some cases, it has been observed that students are denied access to class due to their wearing different colours or designs of sweaters/warm clothes than the prescribed uniform,” the order said.

The order said that if students come to school on any day during the winter season wearing sweaters or other woollens of a different colour or design than the uniform, they should not be prevented from attending class.

It has also been observed that during the winter season, students are forced to remove their shoes and slippers outside the classroom, which can pose a risk to their health. Therefore, students should not be forced to remove their shoes and slippers outside the classroom, he added.

