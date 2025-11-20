MP News: PM Shri Heli Tourism Service Rolled Out In Indore-Ujjain

MP News: PM Shri Heli Tourism Service Rolled Out In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Religious and eco-tourism helicopter services under the PM Shri Heli Tourism Service were rolled out in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

The maiden route has been launched between Indore and Ujjain.

At the Bichholi Mardana Helipad, in a formal ceremony, Minister Tulsiram Silawat, ADM Roshan Rai and officials of Flyola flagged off the helicopter.

The helicopter will cover the distance between Indore and Ujjain in just 20 minutes. The one-way fare has been fixed at ₹5,000.

On the occassion, Indore ADM Roshan Rai said, "It's a matter of joy that helicopter services have been launched for common people. The service have been started from Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur which includes state's wildlife sanctuaries and also spiritual."

"This service will also help devotees during Simhastha and we can also receive booking from other states," he added.

Route & Fare

The Indore - Ujjain - Omkareshwar route has been introduced under the spiritual tourism sector. The estimated fare is ₹5,000 for the 20-minute Indore - Ujjain flight, ₹6,500 for the 40-minute Ujjain - Omkareshwar leg, and around ₹5,500 for the return journey from Omkareshwar to Indore.

Schecule

The service will operate five days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be no flights on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each trip will accommodate up to six passengers at a time.

How to book?

Regular PM Shri Tourism Helicopter flights will also operate to Pachmarhi, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura Tiger Reserve, and both Jyotirlinga shrines. The tentative fare has been fixed at around ₹2,500 for the Indore - Omkareshwar route and ₹5,000 for the Bhopal - Pachmarhi route.

This new route will allow devotees to visit both the Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas in a single day. Tickets can be booked through www.flyola.in, the IRCTC portal (air.irctc.co.in/flyola), and transbharat.in.