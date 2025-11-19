Indore News: Private Schools Required To Register Fees Online

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Education Department has directed all private schools in Indore to upload their fee structures for the 2026-27 academic session on the official portal. This step follows complaints from parents about irregular fee collection and unclear fee details.

Parents in Indore have reported that some schools increase fees arbitrarily each year or charge additional amounts for activities, development, and other miscellaneous items without proper disclosure. Uploading fees on the portal will allow parents to view and compare charges more easily.

Parents can file complaints

Parents noticing discrepancies between the portal-listed fees and actual charges can submit complaints online. The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has said that complaints will be investigated, and schools found overcharging may face immediate action.

Only portal fees valid

Only the fee structure uploaded on the portal will be considered valid. Schools failing to comply or found collecting extra fees may face penalties, including fines or revocation of recognition.