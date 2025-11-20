 Indore News: Man, Wife Booked For Selling 200 Plots Using Elder Brother’s Forged Signature
Indore News: Man, Wife Booked For Selling 200 Plots Using Elder Brother’s Forged Signature

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man, Wife Booked For Selling 200 Plots Using Elder Brother’s Forged Signature | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were booked for land fraud with his elder brother and selling about 200 plots using forged signatures of the complainant, police said on Wednesday.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that a case under the relevant section was registered against Naresh Khemlani and his wife Jaya on the complaint of Rajesh Khemlani, who lives in Mumbai. According to the police complainant, he and Naresh run a partnership firm and were also developing a township in the Aerodrome area.

