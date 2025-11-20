Indore News: Man, Wife Booked For Selling 200 Plots Using Elder Brother’s Forged Signature | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were booked for land fraud with his elder brother and selling about 200 plots using forged signatures of the complainant, police said on Wednesday.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that a case under the relevant section was registered against Naresh Khemlani and his wife Jaya on the complaint of Rajesh Khemlani, who lives in Mumbai. According to the police complainant, he and Naresh run a partnership firm and were also developing a township in the Aerodrome area.

Rajesh along with his family members lives in Mumbai and he had given rights to develop the colony to Naresh but he allegedly used Rajesh’s forged signature to show the property RERA approved and also sold 200 plots of the township without informing the complainant. The accused also grabbed Rajesh’s 24,000 square feet land and prepared the papers of the land in his wife’s name.

Rajesh’s son Mayur Khemlani informed the media persons that they came to know about the fraud after they checked the documents uploaded on the RERA portal and found that the signature of his father was forged. The plots that are sold by Naresh are worth Rs 10 crore according to the guideline.