 Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Term As NDA Secures Historic Win In Assembly Polls | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Term As NDA Secures Historic Win In Assembly Polls | VIDEO

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Term As NDA Secures Historic Win In Assembly Polls | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony, alongside chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states. Shah and Nadda had arrived in Patna on Wednesday ahead of the event.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Term As NDA Secures Historic Win In Assembly Polls | VIDEO | X

Patna: Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record tenth term on Thursday, November 20, marking yet another chapter in his decades-long hold over state politics.

The Janata Dal (United) president had been unanimously chosen as leader of both the JD(U) Legislature Party and the National Democratic Alliance Legislature Party a day earlier, clearing the path for the new government’s formation.

NDA Legislature Party Leadership

During Wednesday’s meeting in Patna, newly elected JD(U) MLAs selected Kumar as their Legislature Party leader at his official residence. The NDA partners later endorsed him as their unanimous choice to head the alliance government.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Fans Feel 'Sorry' For Him As His Wife Akansha Chamola Says She Doesn't Want Kids
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Fans Feel 'Sorry' For Him As His Wife Akansha Chamola Says She Doesn't Want Kids
Pune Horror: 3 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat
Pune Horror: 3 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat
Sudeep Pharma IPO Heats Up Before Opening, GMP Shoots Higher, Is A Big Listing On The Cards? Know Here
Sudeep Pharma IPO Heats Up Before Opening, GMP Shoots Higher, Is A Big Listing On The Cards? Know Here
Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs; Complete List Of MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs; Complete List Of MLAs Sworn In As Ministers

BJP Legislature Party Leadership

In a parallel meeting at the BJP’s state headquarters, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as leader and deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, appointed as the central observer for the process, proposed both names which were then supported by all MLAs present. The developments indicate that Choudhary and Sinha are likely to continue as Deputy Chief Ministers, retaining their positions from the previous administration.

High-Profile Attendance at Oath Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda attended the swearing-in ceremony, alongside chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states. Shah and Nadda had arrived in Patna on Wednesday ahead of the event.

Alliance Composition and Cabinet Allocation

Kumar submitted his resignation as Chief Minister on Wednesday before staking claim to form the new government. As per the understanding reached within the NDA, ministerial berths will reportedly be allocated proportionately. Beyond the BJP and JD(U), the smaller alliance partners are expected to receive one cabinet position for every six MLAs.

One minister is likely from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, another from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and three from Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). According to sources, eight MLAs each from the BJP and JD(U) are expected to take oath today, along with one MLA each from RLM, HAM(S) and the LJP (Ram Vilas).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs;...

Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs;...

Karnataka Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation For Fatal Dog-Bite Cases And Financial Aid For Victims...

Karnataka Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation For Fatal Dog-Bite Cases And Financial Aid For Victims...

'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger...

'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger...

Milkha Singh Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About 'India’s Flying Sikh'

Milkha Singh Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About 'India’s Flying Sikh'

Delhi Car Blast Probe Unearths Link Between Al-Falah University And Ahmedabad, Jaipur Bombings...

Delhi Car Blast Probe Unearths Link Between Al-Falah University And Ahmedabad, Jaipur Bombings...