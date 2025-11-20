Milkha Singh Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About 'India’s Flying Sikh'

By: Sunanda Singh | November 20, 2025
Milkha Singh, recognised as the Flying Sikh, was an Indian athlete in track and field who became the first Indian male to make it to the final of an Olympic athletics event.
Born in Govindpura, Punjab (present-day Pakistan), Singh lost his parents during the violence that engulfed while the partition of India.
Sprint great Milkha Singh is the only athlete to win gold at 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games.
Late Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh was one of the best athletes to represent the country. Milkha Singh held the rank of Honorary captain in the Indian Army.
He was forced to live in refugee camps, before he moved to his sister in Delhi.
Milkha was once sent to Tihar jail for travelling without a ticket by train. He was bailed after his sister sold off her jewellery.
Pakistan's General Ayub Khan bestowed the title ‘Flying Sikh of India’ to Milkha Singh after his brilliant performance at the Asian Games.
