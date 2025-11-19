Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Iron Lady Of India'

By: Sunanda Singh | November 19, 2025
Indira Gandhi was born on November 19 1917 in Allahabad. She was one of the most controversial Prime Minister of India. She was a central figure of the Indian National Congress.
Indira Gandhi created history with her decisions and gained immense criticism for most of her actions. Being the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, had influenced her political career.
Indira Gandhi was the only child as her younger brother died at an early age. She grew up with her mother, Kamala Nehru at the Anand Bhavan, a large family estate in Allahabad. She had a lonely and unhappy childhood.
She was considered as a key assistant to Nehru and accompanied him on his numerous foreign trips. She was also elected as the president of the Indian National Congress in 1959.
In 1964, Indira became a member of Lal Bahadur Shastri's cabinet as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
She instituted a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977 suspending all civil liberties and the press was censored. She was highly criticized to make decisions for her own benefits.
In 1999, Indira Gandhi was named "Woman of the Millennium" in an online poll organised by the BBC.
