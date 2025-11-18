Neeti Mohan Birthday: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Jiya Jiya Re' Girl

By: Sunanda Singh | November 18, 2025
Neeti Mohan is one of the most popular Indian singer. She is celebrating her 46th birthday on Tuesday, November 17, 2025.
Neeti Mohan rose to fame after winning the music reality show Channel V Popstars in 2003, becoming a member of the girl band Aasma.
Neeti made her Bollywood playback debut with the hit song “Ishq Wala Love” from Student of the Year, which became a nationwide sensation.
She comes from a talented family; her sisters, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan, are well-known dancers, while her third sister, Kriti, works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.
The singer is trained in Hindustani classical music and also studied music at the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in Delhi.
Neeti is not just a singer but also a travel enthusiast and has performed live in over 25 countries.
She is known for her versatility, from soulful tracks like Jiya Re to energetic numbers like Tune Maari Entriyaan; she can effortlessly sing across genres.
