Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sachin T | November 16, 2025
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur will celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday, November 16, 2025. On his special day, take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Aashiqui 2 is a romantic musical film in which Aditya Roy Kapur played the role of Rahul Jaykar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy film in which the actor portrayed Avinash. It is available on Netflix
Fitoor is a romantic film in which the actor played the character of Noor Nizami. It is available on Netflix
Ok Jaanu is a romantic film which was released in 2017. In the film, the actor played the role of Aditya, who falls in love with Tara Gunjal (Shraddha Kapoor). It is available on Netflix
Malang was released in 2020 in which he played the role of Advait Thakur. It is available on Netflix
Kalank is a romantic period drama film in which the actor played the role of Dev Chaudhry. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Rashtra Kavach Om is an action thriller film in which the actor portrayed para-commando Om Rathore. It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
