Juhi Chawla Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 12, 2024
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla will celebrate her 57th birthday on Wednesday, November 13. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best works available on OTT:
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was released in 2000. In the film, Juhi Chawla played the role of news reporter Ria Banerjee. It is available on Netflix
Andaz Apna Apna is a romantic comedy film in which the actress made a special appearance. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a romantic film in which the actress played the role of Rajveer's (Aamir Khan) love interest, Rashmi. It is available on YouTube
Bhoothnath is a horror comedy film in which Juhi Chawla played the role of Anjali Sharma. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Hush Hush was released in 2022 in which the actress played the role of Isha Sangamitra. The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Gulaab Gang was released in 2014 in which the actress played the role of Sumitra Devi. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Darr: A Violent Love Story is a romantic psychological film in which she played Sunil Malhotra's (Sunny Deol ) wife, Kiran Awasthi. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
