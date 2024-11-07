Kamal Haasan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Veteran Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 07, 2024
Padma Bhushan Awardee Kamal Haasan is a versatile actor, director, and writer who turned 70 on Thursday, November 7. On the occasion of birthday, take a look at some of his best movies on OTT:
Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film in which Kamal Haasan has played the role of Supreme Yaskin. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Vishwaroopam is an action spy film in which the actor played the role of a former soldier of the Indian Army, Vishwanath. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
Vikram is an action-thriller film in which he played the titular role. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to the original film in which the actor played the role of a former soldier of the Indian Army, Vishwanath. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
Indian is a vigilante action film in which the actor played the role of Senapathy. It is available on Netflix
Chachi 420 is a comedy film in which Kamal Haasan essayed the role of Prakash Paswan/Laxmi Godbole. It is available to watch on YouTube
Anbe Sivam was released in 2003. In the film Kamal Haasan played the role of Nallasivam. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, and YouTube
