Prabhas Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | October 22, 2024
Prabhas is a versatile actor who primarily works in Telugu films. He is one of the highest-paid actors. The actor will celebrate his 45th birthday on Wednesday, October 23. Check out some of his best movies available on OTT platforms:
Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film which is directed by Nag Ashwin. In the film, the actor played the role of Bhairava. The highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024 is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Baahubali: The Beginning was written and directed by SS Rajamouli. In the film, the actor played the double role of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
Saaho is an action-thriller film in which the actor plays Siddhanth Nandan Saaho. It is available on Netflix
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released in 2017, in which he played the double roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
Adipurush is a mythological film in which the actor played the role of Lord Ram. It is available on Netflix
Radhe Shyam is a romantic film in which the actor played the role of Vikramaditya. It is available on Netflix
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an action-thriller film in which he played the titular role. It is available on Netflix
Thanks For Reading!