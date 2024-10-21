Parineeti Chopra Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | October 21, 2024
Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra, who has received a National Film Award for Ishaqzaade, celebrates her birthday on Tuesday, October 22. Take a look at some of her best films on OTT
Ishaqzaade is a romantic action film in which the actress plays the role of Zoya Qureshi. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Golmaal Again is a comedy film in which Parineeti Chopra plays the role of a ghost. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical film in which she plays the role of singer Amarjot Kaur, the wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh. It is available on Netflix
Shuddh Desi Romance is a romantic-comedy film in which the actress plays the role of Gayatri, who falls in love with Raghu Ram (Sushant Singh Rajput). It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Daawat-e-Ishq is a romantic comedy film in which Parineeti Chopra plays the role of a fraudster. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic-comedy film in which the actress plays the role of Dr Meeta Solanki. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Saina is a biographical film in which the actress plays the titular role of Saina Nehwal. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
The Girl on the Train is a psychological thriller film in which she plays the role of Mira Kapoor. It is available on Netflix
