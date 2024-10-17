Sunny Deol Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | October 17, 2024
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who has appeared in over 90 films, will turn 67 on Friday, October 19. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a romantic period drama film which was released in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Border was released in 1997 in which the actor played the role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Indian is an action film in which the actor played the role of DCP Rajshekhar. It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Ghayal is an action film in which he played the role of an amateur boxer, Ajay Mehra. It is available on ZEE5
Gadar 2 is a sequel to the original film. In the film, the actor played the role of Tara Singh. Gadar 2 was one of the highest grossing films of 2023. It is available on ZEE5
Yamla Pagla Deewana is an action-comedy film in which Sunny Deol played the role of Dharma's (Dharmendra) son, Paramvir Singh. It is available on Jio Cinema
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is a spy thriller film. In the movie, he played the five roles: Ajay Chakravarty, Arun Khanna, Major Ravi Batra, Wahid Khan, Taneja and Roshanlal. It is available on Google Play
Thanks For Reading!