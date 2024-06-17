Must Watch Films Of Allu Arjun On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | June 17, 2024
Allu Arjun is a popular actor who appears in Telugu films. He was honoured with National Film Award for Pushpa: The Rise. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Pushpa: The Rise is an action film which is written and directed by Sukumar. The film received two National Award in the categories of Best Actor and Best Music Direction. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Sarrainodu is an action film which is directed and written by Boyapati Srinu with M Rathnam. Along with Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. It is available on Sun NXT.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film received a positive response when it released and it is now available on Netflix.
Yevadu is an action-thriller film which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Iddarammayilatho is a romantic action film which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It is available on ZEE5.
Rudhramadevi is a biographical film which is based on the life of Rudrama Devi. The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Race Gurram is an action film which is directed by Surender Reddy. Along with Allu Arjun, the film also stars Shruti Hassan in the lead roles and it is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
