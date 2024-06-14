7 Must-Watch Films Of Shraddha Kapoor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | June 14, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor is a popular actress who appears in Hindi films. Take a look at some of her best films and where you can watch them online.
Aashiqui 2 is a romantic film which is directed by Mohit Suri. The film was a huge success and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Haseena Parkar is a biographical film directed by Apoorva Mehta. It is written by Chintan Gandhi and Suresh Nair. The 2017 crime thriller is available on ZEE5.
Stree is a horror comedy film which is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Sumit Arora. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Baaghi is an action thriller which is directed by Sabbir Khan. The film is based on Gareth Evans' The Raid Redemption and Veeru Potla's Varsham. It is available on Netflix.
Ek Villain is an action thriller which is directed by Mohit Suri. Along with Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Haider is a crime thriller film which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Play Hamlet and also stars Shahid Kapoor
ABCD is a 2015 film which is directed by Remo D'Souza. The film recived positive response from audieces and critcis and it is avialable to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!