Kirron Kher Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sachin T | June 13, 2024
Kirron Kher is a popular actress and politician who predominantly appears in Hindi cinema. She was honoured with Two National Film Awards for Sardari Begum and Bariwali. On the occasion of her 72nd birthday on June 14, take a look at some of her best films on OTT platforms:
Sardari Begum is one of the best films of Kirron Kher. It is directed by Shyam Benegal and Shama Zaidi has written the film with Khalid Mohamed. The movie received National Film Award in the category of Special Jury. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Bariwali is a Bengali film which is directed by Rituparno Ghosh. The movie received two National Film Awards in the categories of Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. It is available on Airtel Xstream Play and Amazon Prime Video.
Devdas is a romantic film which is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prakash Ranjit Kapadia. It is based on the Bengali novel of the same name. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Veer Zaara is a romantic film which is written by Aditya Chopra and directed by Yash Chopra. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Om Shanti Om was released in 2007. It is written and directed by Farah Khan with Mushtaq Sheikh. It is available on Apple TV and Netflix.
Kambakkht Ishq is a romantic comedy film which is directed by Sabbir Khan. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film Pammal K. Sambandam. I The film is available on Jio Cinema.
Apne is a family drama which is directed by Anil Sharma. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
