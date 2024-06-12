Disha Patani Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sachin T | June 12, 2024
Disha Patani is a popular actress who predominently appears in Hindi films. On the occasion of her 32nd birthday on June 13, take a look at some of her best films to watch on OTT platforms
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical film which is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film was a huge success after its theatrical release and is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Baaghi 2 is an action thriller which is helmed by Ahmed Khan. The film received positive responses from audiences and critics. It is available on Disney + Hotstar+.
Kung Fu Yoga is an adventure film which is written and directed by Stanley Tong. It is available on Netflix.
Malang is an action thriller which is written by Aseem Arora and directed by Mohit Suri. It is available on Netflix.
Loafer is an action film which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Along with Disha Patani, it stars Varun Tej in the lead role. The film is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Yodha is a patriotic film which is written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Bharat is an action film which is an adaptation of Yoon Je-kyoon's film, Ode to My Father. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
