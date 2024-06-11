Gopichand Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | June 11, 2024

Gopichand is a famous actor who predominantly appears in Telugu films. Take a look at some of his best films on the occasion of his 45th birthday on June 12

Bhimaa is an action thriller that tells the story of a police officer who goes to Mahendragiri in Karnataka to investigate a mysterious case. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Goutham Nanda is an action thriller which is directed and written by Sampath Nandi. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT.

Jil is an action thriller which is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Along with Gopichand, it also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role, and the film is available on Sun NXT.

Loukyam is one of Gopichand's best films. After its release, the film was remade in Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada. It is available to watch on ZEE5.

Sahasam is an adventure film which revolves around a young man named Gautham who embarks on a journey to find treasure after finding the secret in his grandfather's diary.

Aaradugula Bullet is an action film which is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and directed by B Gopal. It stars Nayanthara and Gopichand in the main roles. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Seetimaarr is a 2021 film which is written and directed by Sampath Nandi. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

