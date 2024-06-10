7 Must Watch Films Of Balakrishna On OTT Platforms

By: Sachin T | June 10, 2024
Balakrishna is a popular actor and film producer who appears in Telugu films. Here are some of his best films and where to watch them online.
Legend is an action thriller which is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film received an overwhelming response after it released in theatres and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Bhagavanth Kesari is an action thriller which is directed and written by Anil Ravipudi. Balakrishna received critical acclaim for his performance after its theatrical run. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Akhanda is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. It received an positive response after being released in theatres and is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Veera Simha Reddy is an action thriller which is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Jai Simha is an action film which is written and directed by KS Ravikumar. It received a positive response after its theatrical run and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Paisa Vasool is an action comedy film which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Gautamiputra Satakarni is a historical film which is written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is based on the life of Gautamiputra Satakarni and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
