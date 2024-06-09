7 Films of Chiranjeevi You Must Watch On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | June 09, 2024
Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the South film industry who has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan by the Indian government. He mostly appears in Telugu films. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Khaidi No 150 is action-thriller which was released in 2017. The film was a huge success after its theatrical run and it is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical film which is written and directed by Surender Reddy. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Godfather is an action thriller film which is written and directed by Mohan Raja. It is based on the Malayalam film Lucifer and is available on Netflix
Waltair Veerayya is a action thriller film which is directed by Bobby Kolli. Along with Chiranjeevi, the film also features Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. It is available on Netflix
Bhola Shankar is a remake of Vedalam. The film was released in 2023, and it is available to watch on Netflix
Bruce Lee: The Fighter, a romantic action film that showcases Chiranjeevi's versatility, is available on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. This film is a blend of romance and action
Acharya was released in 2022 which is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
